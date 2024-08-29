Former Supreme Court Lawyer AG Noorani Dies At 93

AG Noorani had defended Sheikh Abdullah during his long period of detention.

Former Supreme Court lawyer and eminent scholar AG Noorani died in Mumbai today. He was 93.

One of the finest legal scholars and political commentators, he wrote several books, including The Kashmir Question, Badruddin Tyabji, Ministers' Misconduct, Brezhnev's Plan for Asian Security, The Presidential System, The Trial of Bhagat Singh and Constitutional Questions in India.

His columns also appeared in various publications like Hindustan Times, The Hindu, The Statesman among others.

Born in Bombay in 1930, he started writing in the early 1960s and produced hundreds of articles.

As a lawyer, Mr Noorani defended Sheikh Abdullah - the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India - during his long period of detention.

He also practised in the Bombay High Court. He appeared in the High Court for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi against his political rival J Jayalalithaa.

"Sorry to hear about the demise of AG Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," wrote National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on X.

Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 29, 2024

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi mourned the scholar and said, "A giant among scholars has passed away".