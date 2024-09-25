After UP, Himachal Wants Names Of Eatery Owners Displayed

Restaurants and eateries in Himachal Pradesh will now have to display the names of their owners and staff, with the state's Congress government deciding to follow the example of the BJP government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The matter will be finalised at a meeting and the rule will be implemented from January, starting with state capital Shimla, sources said. The interval will be used for "preparations" including issuance of identity cards.

"We have decided to strictly enforce the rules in the state, much like Uttar Pradesh," Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters, underscoring it is meant to ensure supply of hygienic food.

"The Urban Development Ministry and the Municipal Corporation, in a meeting, collectively took this decision while taking into account people's fears and apprehensions about the availability of food at food stalls," Mr Singh said.

Earlier this year, in a move that generated a huge political row, the Uttar Pradesh government had mandated the display of the names of eatery shop owners, managers, and proprietors outside food centres along Kanwar Yatra routes.

Amid massive criticism, the state government said the order was aimed at promoting transparency and informed choice of kanwariyas regarding the food they eat during their footmarch.

But on Tuesday, the order was reinforced in view of reports of human waste being mixed with food in restaurants and eateries.

On September 12, a video was widely circulated on social media that showed a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district.

Last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine.

In June, two men were arrested in Noida for allegedly spitting juices before serving customers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that the names and address of operators, proprietors and managers now have to be be mandatorily displayed at all food centres.

Chefs and waiters, he said, should wear masks and gloves. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants was also made mandatory.