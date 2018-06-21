With "Thief" Remark, BJP Alienates Ally in Uttar Pradesh Ally lawmaker threatens legal action against UP BJP chief for "thief" remark

Share EMAIL PRINT Rift between ally S-BSP and BJP in UP is out in the open Lucknow: The BJP seems to have alienated its ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party or the S-BSP in Uttar Pradesh. At an event the state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey has called the S-BSP leader, Kailash Sonkar a "chor" or thief openly, on Tuesday.



The UP BJP chief while inaugurating central projects in Mr Sonkar's constituency Ajghara, near Varanasi, said the lawmaker's name cannot be put on the foundation stone as "he has turned out to be a thief and I am saying it very clearly...I have been told that he (Kailash Sonkar) has been looting poor people. It is the people who are complaining against him. We will not tolerate any corruption from elected representatives," said Mr Pandey.



Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was present at the event while Mr Sonkar had skipped the inauguration.



The comment has not gone down well with Mr Sonkar, who threatened that he could go to court. "I have always respected the BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey. I cannot understand why he has used these words against me. I am exploring legal options and I will ensure that my name is not sullied like this," Mr Sonkar told NDTV.



BJP's ties with S-BSP in UP have been going downhill for the last few months. Just before the Rajya Sabha polls in March, S-BSP chief and minister in UP cabinet, Om Prakash Rajbhar had criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he wasn't consulting allies in matters of governance . Mr Rajbhar had threatened the BJP saying his party's four lawmakers would not vote for its Rajya Sabha candidates.



Eventually, BJP chief Amit Shah had to meet with Mr Rajbhar and placate him.



Mr Pandey who was a union minister had replaced Keshav Prasad Maurya as state BJP chief last August. Sources in the BJP said the party's central leadership was trying to lure the Brahmin vote bank back to its fold as the community was feeling let down ever since a new state government led by Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur, was sworn in.



The BJP seems to have alienated its ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party or the S-BSP in Uttar Pradesh. At an event the state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey has called the S-BSP leader, Kailash Sonkar a "chor" or thief openly, on Tuesday.The UP BJP chief while inaugurating central projects in Mr Sonkar's constituency Ajghara, near Varanasi, said the lawmaker's name cannot be put on the foundation stone as "he has turned out to be a thief and I am saying it very clearly...I have been told that he (Kailash Sonkar) has been looting poor people. It is the people who are complaining against him. We will not tolerate any corruption from elected representatives," said Mr Pandey.Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was present at the event while Mr Sonkar had skipped the inauguration.The comment has not gone down well with Mr Sonkar, who threatened that he could go to court. "I have always respected the BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey. I cannot understand why he has used these words against me. I am exploring legal options and I will ensure that my name is not sullied like this," Mr Sonkar told NDTV.BJP's ties with S-BSP in UP have been going downhill for the last few months. Just before the Rajya Sabha polls in March, S-BSP chief and minister in UP cabinet, Om Prakash Rajbhar had criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he wasn't consulting allies in matters of governance . Mr Rajbhar had threatened the BJP saying his party's four lawmakers would not vote for its Rajya Sabha candidates. Eventually, BJP chief Amit Shah had to meet with Mr Rajbhar and placate him.Mr Pandey who was a union minister had replaced Keshav Prasad Maurya as state BJP chief last August. Sources in the BJP said the party's central leadership was trying to lure the Brahmin vote bank back to its fold as the community was feeling let down ever since a new state government led by Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur, was sworn in. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter