After Terror Attack In Srinagar, Police Release Pictures Of Suspects

Police today released a CCTV grab of two bike-borne suspects who they believe carried out the attack at Batamaloo in which a CRPF jawan was killed and two others injured.

"Identify the suspects involved in today's terror attack at Batamaloo," the Kashmir Zone Police said as it released the photograph on Twitter.

The police sought cooperation of the people in tracking the attackers. A CRPF constable, Shankar Lal, was killed while two others injured as terrorists fired upon security forces at Batamaloo in the summer capital in Srinagar.