After Tamil Nadu Governor's Gandhi Remarks, Sharp Rebuke From MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has criticised Governor RN Ravi's recent comments on Mahatma Gandhi, asserting that the statements were an attempt to tarnish the legacy of the Father of the Nation. This has set off another face-off between the two.

RN Ravi had suggested that Gandhi became a non-event after 1942, but later backtracked, blaming the media for selective reporting.

"I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life," a Raj Bhavan communique quoting Mr Ravi said Saturday referring to his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

Some media "did cherry-pick" from the speech and "gave it a twist," the Governor added.

Mr Stalin emphasised Gandhi's stance against religious nationalism, stating that the leader had sacrificed his life opposing religious fanaticism. He accused the Governor and others of trying to distort history by undermining Gandhi's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

"The right wing vilifies the Father of the Nation with lies. Their destruction of Gandhi's fame lies in changing Gandhi Jayanti to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This indicates how the present period is stuck in the slush of communalism. We need to stop this," said Mr Stalin.

Announcing the party's plans to hold a Communal Harmony Pledge on October 30, marking the day of Gandhi's assassination, Mr Stalin urged citizens to unite against divisive forces and uphold the principles of communal harmony embodied by the Mahatma.

The meet would have members of all religions. He also a gave a list of slogans to be raised at these district capital venues across the state.