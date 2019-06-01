After Siddhi Vinayak, Smriti Irani Visits Shrinathji Temple In Rajasthan

Smriti Irani has been allotted the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Days after walking barefoot to Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, the new Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani offered prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on Saturday.

"I came seeking Thakurji's blessings before we start the work of rebuilding the country with compassion and harmony. I have come here on behalf of every one of us (ministers), seeking his blessings." Ms Irani said.

"I have always said that whatever I have achieved till date is due to his blessings," the 43-year-old minister added.

Ms Irani has been allotted the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Women and Child Development in PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

Earlier this week, actress-turned-politician had walked 14 km barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple along with close friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ms Kapoor had shared a photograph of them on Instagram and captioned it: "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)".

Smriti Irani had joined the BJP in 2003 and contested unsuccessfully against Congress's Kapil Sibal from Delhi's Chandni Chowk. She contested against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014 and lost by over a lakh votes. She contested again this year from the Congress bastion and beat Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes. For this remarkable achievement, she is being called the "giant slayer of politics".

Smriti Irani had thanked people for the verdict with a tweet in Hindi, saying, "Kaun kehta hai aasmaa me surakh nahinho sakta (Who says you can't drill a hole in a sky)" she quoted poet Dushyant Kumar in her tweet to assert that nothing was impossible.