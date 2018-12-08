'I Empathise': Poll Body Boss On Jwala Gutta's Name Missing In Voter List

Telangana Election: Jwala Gutta said she was surprised to see her "name disappear" from the list.

Shuttler Jwala Gutta's name has been missing from electoral roll since 2016, Telangana's election body chief said after she took to Twitter alleging that her name had disappeared from the voters' list and she could not vote in Friday's assembly elections in the state

Rajat Kumar, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer told news agency ANI, "I do empathise with Jwala Gutta. Actually, her name has been missing from electoral roll since 2016. So, in 2016, 2017, 2018, the inclusion was not there. We will rectify that situation."

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar on Shuttler Jwala Gutta's name missing from voter list: I do empathise with her.Actually,her name has been missing from electoral roll since 2016. So, in 2016,2017,2018, the inclusion was not there. We will rectify that situation. pic.twitter.com/HMx67QUgzv — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

The badminton player questioned the fairness of the election process with a number of supporters joining the chorus and claiming their names were missing from the voters' list.

"How's the election fair when names are mysteriously disappearing from the list," she questioned.



Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online!! #whereismyvote — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

How's the election fair...when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

Jwala Gutta had said that she checked her name online two to three weeks ago and that her name was there in the voters' list. "My mother's and my names were there. My dad's and my sister's names were missing. But I thought when my name is there so I should go and cast my vote. When I went, I saw that my name was also missing. Inside, there were a few volunteers who had the list and outside, there were agents and they couldn't find my name," she told news agency ANI.

Telangana voted yesterday for 119 seats where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Congress-led alliance (consisting of TDP, TJS and CPI) and the BJP were the main contenders.

The Election Commission used Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the state.



(With Inputs From ANI)

