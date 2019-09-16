'Ambedkar's Dream Of One Nation One Constitution Fulfilled': Kishan Reddy

Government to purchase apples in J&K and give total amount to farmers: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BR Ambedkar's dream of "One Nation One Constitution" has been fulfilled after the removal of Article 370.

"The Constitution which was written by Ambedkar was not enforced in Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi government has abrogated Article 370 and 35A and Ambedkar's dream of one nation one constitution has been fulfilled now," he said at an event.

"The provision of SC, ST and Backwards Category reservation were not applicable in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Right to Information Act was also not applicable there," Mr Reddy said.

He said that apple market in Jammu and Kashmir was not giving adequate profits to the apple farmers before the removal of Article 370.

"Vendors took 70 per cent from the purchase amount and 30 per cent is given to the farmers. The central government has decided to purchase every single apple and give the actual amount to farmers," he added.

In August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.