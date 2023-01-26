After Protest March, Delhi Lt-Governor Invites Arvind Kejriwal For Talks

Arvind Kejriwal attended the 'at home' function of the Lieutenant Governor earlier this week

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for a meeting on Friday. His invite is seen as an outreach to the party amid the tussle between the Governor and the elected government that started since Arvind Kejriwal came to power in 2013.

The invite is also a promise of sorts the LG had made when AAP had held a protest march to his doorstep last week.

The protest march regarding the proposal to train Delhi government school teachers in Finland, which the Lieutenant Governor had objected to, was attended by Mr Kejriwal and all his ministers and MLAs.

When Mr Saxena refused to meet them, saying he did not have the arrangements to host them, Mr Kejriwal had sought another meeting.

A scene of bonhomie was witnessed on Tuesday as Mr Kejriwal attended the 'at home' function of the Lieutenant Governor ahead of the Republic Day. The two were seen warmly greeting each another during the function that was also attended by politicians from BJP and other parties.

Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor had rejected a proposal to send around 30 primary school teachers for training in Finland.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Mr Saxena had put up queries as a way of cancelling the trip. The Lieutenant Governor's office had denied the claim, saying they had advised a cost-benefit analysis.

"The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated," read a tweet from his office.

"It's a government elected by Delhi's people. It's Delhi taxpayers' money. For the education of Delhi's. What problem does the LG have?" Arvind Kejriwal had questioned, taking part in the protest march on January 16.

The strong statement was followed by an outburst in the assembly.

"Who is this LG? He is sitting on our heads. Who is he to decide how our children should be educated? These people have let our children stay uneducated. The LG doesn't have powers to stop us. Nothing is permanent in life. We may be in power at the Centre tomorrow, with our LG. Our government will not harass people," Mr Kejriwal said.