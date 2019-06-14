Wave Of Arrests Against Alleged Defamatory Social Media Posts: 10 Points

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was arrested after a complaint by a police officer in Lucknow

New Delhi: A member of the ruling BJP's social media cell in Assam has been arrested for allegedly making communal remarks and insulting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in posts on Facebook. Another person, a BJP supporter, has been arrested for defamatory posts against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on the same social media platform. In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come under fire from opposition parties for having registered over 119 cases against those targeting him on social media. The abovementioned arrests come amid national outrage over recent arrests of five people - including of journalists - on charges of defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath