After Pak Terrorist's Escape, Jammu And Kashmir's Top Prisons Official Removed

SK Mishra was transferred and posted as Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation, a Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

All India | | Updated: February 09, 2018 01:41 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Pak Terrorist's Escape, Jammu And Kashmir's Top Prisons Official Removed

Pakistan terrorist Naveed Jutt escaped from a hospital in Srinagar when taken for a medical check-up

Jammu:  SK Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons, was shunted out today, days after a Pakistani terrorist in custody staged a daring escape from the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Mr Mishra was transferred and posted as Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation, a Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

The decision to transfer Mr Mishra was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Dilbag Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer, replaced him.

Comments
Close [X]
Mr Singh was Commandant General, Home Guards/Civil Defence/State Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Mishra's transfer comes just two days after 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jutt staged a daring escape from SMHS Hospital with the help of two other terrorists.

Trending

SK MishraJammu And Kashmir Director General Of PrisonsNaveed Jutt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................