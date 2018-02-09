After Pak Terrorist's Escape, Jammu And Kashmir's Top Prisons Official Removed SK Mishra was transferred and posted as Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation, a Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

Pakistan terrorist Naveed Jutt escaped from a hospital in Srinagar when taken for a medical check-up Jammu: SK Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons, was shunted out today, days after



The decision to transfer Mr Mishra was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.



The decision to transfer Mr Mishra was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.



Dilbag Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer, replaced him.



Mr Singh was Commandant General, Home Guards/Civil Defence/State Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir.



Mr Mishra's transfer comes just two days after 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jutt staged a daring escape from SMHS Hospital with the help of two other terrorists.



