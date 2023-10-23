Video: Gaganyaan Test Flight Vehicle Shares Glimpses From Its Ride

Gaganyaan Mission's test flight was successfully launched on Saturday

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday shared the onboard video of the Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle that it launched successfully on Saturday.

The 1:28-minute long video showed the lift-off and onboard camera views of engine ignition, and crew module separation.

The Indian space agency also shared a slow-motion video of the TV-D1 Lift-off.

Earlier, the Indian Navy shared the pictures of the recovered crew module of the Gaganyaan Mission's first test flight.

Following the recovery, the Indian Navy spokesperson said on X, “Eastern Naval Command units recovered the crew module - path paved by extensive planning, training of Naval divers, formulation of SOPs and joint communication by combined teams of #IndianNavy & #ISRO.”

On Saturday, the ISRO shared the news of the successful test flight launch, stating, “Mission Gaganyaan TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended. Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note.”

The October 21 launch was the first in a series of test flights that the ISRO has planned ahead of its 2025 mission to send three astronauts into space.

India's Gaganyaan Mission will take a team of three astronauts into space just above Earth and bring them back safely. To accomplish this, The ISRO is putting together India's knowledge and experience, the skills of Indian industries, and the expertise of academic and research institutions.

They are also incorporating advanced technology from international space agencies. The key things they are working on are a safe rocket to carry the crew, a system to keep the astronauts comfortable in space, and systems to ensure the crew's safety and provide them with the necessary training.

The first test flight began with an automatic launch process at 8:30 AM IST on October 21. However, the computers on the ground noticed a problem, so ISRO Chief S. Somanath explained that they paused the launch sequence. After identifying and fixing the issue, they successfully launched the mission at 10 AM IST.