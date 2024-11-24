After Mega Maharashtra Victory, NDA's Oath Ceremony Likely Tomorrow

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to stake claim to form the government after their sweeping victory in the Maharashtra elections. The oath ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Sources said only the chief minister and those set to be his deputies are likely to take oath tomorrow. No decision has been taken yet on who else will join the cabinet, they added.

While Mr Shinde and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis are the top contenders for the chief minister's post, it's not yet known who among them will get the top post this time.

Asked about this yesterday, right after the seat tally indicated a second term for Mahayuti, both Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis said the allies will be consulted to pick the chief minister.

"There will be no dispute about who will be the Chief Minister... it was decided from day one that, after the election, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide this," said Mr Fadnavis.

Mahayuti swept 235 of the total 288 seats with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 132 seats. As the BJP emerged a senior partner in the NDA, the opposition targeted Mr Shinde saying he might have to work under Mr Fadnavis.

The chief minister's post had been a bone of contention for leaders in Maharashtra that had left the BJP in a political crisis in the past. It led to the united Shiv Sena walk out of the NDA alliance after power tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Mr Fadnavis in 2019.

Mr Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray who led the united party, confronted the BJP for an equal share of the top post. This met with denial and led to the collapse of the NDA alliance in Maharashtra. The Congress and united NCP, which was led by Sharad Pawar, used this opportunity to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Mr Thackeray was named the chief minister.

The tables turned in 2022 when Eknath Shinde, then a trusted lieutenant of Mr Thackeray, walked out with a sizeable number of legislators and led to the collapse of the MVA government. He then became the Chief Minister as the BJP formed government with the support of the rebel MLAs. Mahayuti strengthened its grip further as the NCP's Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and broke away to support the Shinde government.