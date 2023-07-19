After Mamata Banerjee's 'Shivering With Fear' Swipe, BJP's 'Fixer' Retort

Mamata Banerjee meets Trinamool Congress workers who were injured during panchayat poll violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP and statements by its leaders about bringing down her government. As she took a jibe at the BJP, saying they were shivering in fear, the BJP hit back, asking Congress and CPI(M) supporters not to trust "setting-baaz netas (politicians who work as fixers)".

"First, ask them to turn over a bucket by themselves, then they can think of bringing down a government. First let them think of doing that. They have no work. Their government has already fallen, that's why since yesterday you are shivering in fear," Ms Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

"The BJP keeps dreaming about toppling state governments, and has now realised their government at the centre will be toppled by the people of India very soon. The moment they came to know about our alliance, the BJP camp started shivering with fear," Ms Banerjee said. The BJP had hit out at the newly formed opposition alliance called I.N.D.I.A. that took shape in Bengaluru on Tuesday, short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Ms Banerjee met the victims of panchayat poll violence at SSKM Hospital. The Trinamool Congress said its workers have suffered at the hands of opposition parties and violence took place only in a few booths where the opposition candidates have won.

"All those raising hue and cry about violence during the panchayat election should know that the maximum number of casualties are from the Trinamool Congress. The maximum number of deaths and injured are also from our party," Ms Banerjee said.

"I came to SSKM Hospital to meet the victims of those who have faced the brunt of the attack from BJP goons in Nandigram and Khejuri. The violence that has been perpetrated by the BJP across the state is condemnable," she added.

The BJP has, however, blamed the Trinamool Congress for the violence during the panchayat polls.

The BJP organised a protest march from Kolkata's College Square to Esplanade over the panchayat poll violence, during which some 40 people died. The march was led by BJP MPs Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

"When Mamata Banerjee is treating Congress netas to fish fries, she has the blood of Congress workers on her hands. The Congress and CPI(M) netas are eating blood-stained fish fries. I want to appeal to honest ground workers of the CPI(M) and Congress not to trust their setting-baaz netas. Join the BJP and hold our flag high," Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.