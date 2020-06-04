'Our Sincere Apologies': US Envoy After Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Washington DC

The Mahatma Gandhi statue was covered up after it was vandalised.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC was vandalised, amid the ongoing protests in the United States. The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, news agency PTI reported.

The Indian embassy has informed the US State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident, PTI reported.

"So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd and the awful violence and vandalism. We stand against prejudice and discrimination of any type. We will recover and be better," US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

The statue was covered up after it was vandalised.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was dedicated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the presence of the then US President Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000 during his state visit to the US, PTI reported.

The US has been seeing massive protests against the killing of George Floyd, a black man who suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer on May 25, and whose agonizing death was filmed by bystanders.

Several of the protests have turned violent which many times has resulted in damage of some prestigious and sacred monuments.