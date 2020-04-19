After Kartarpur Gurdwara Domes Fall, India Tells Pak To Repair Them

The pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was stopped on March 15

India has taken up the issue of collapse of domes at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib with Pakistan, sources have said. "It has been highlighted that the damage to the structures in the gurdwara have caused great consternation to Sikhs. Their strong sense of faith and devotion to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated," sources said, quoting India's message to Pakistan.

"India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied," they said.

At least two domes of the holy site collapsed during heavy winds and rain recently, leading to a major embarrassment for Pakistan.

The pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was stopped on March 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The government also stopped movement of all types of passengers through the international border points with Pakistan.

A total of 44,951 pilgrims travelled through the Kartarpur corridor to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, since the opening of the route in November 2019.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. It was opened on November 9 last year in a historic people-to-people initiative between the two countries.