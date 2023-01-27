After JNU, Plans To Screen BBC Documentary At 2 Other Delhi Universities

Stones were thrown, allegedly by ABVP members, at students watching the documentary in JNU.

Two days after Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University dramatically cut off power and electricity in the campus to prevent students from screening the controversial BBC series on PM Narendra Modi, students from two other top universities in the national capital -- Delhi University and Ambedkar University -- have announced they will screen it in their campuses. Both universities fall in Delhi's North District.

Police sources say that the universities haven't given permission for such screening, and Delhi Police has also been contacted. Talks are being held to persuade students to take back the call for the screening on their own, sources said, adding that there will be heavy police deployment for security reasons and action will be taken if students gather for the screening.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended classes on Friday on the request of students and faculty members, just a day after vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university "completely foiled" the attempt made by some students to organise a screening. On Wednesday, 13 students of the university were detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus. Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening.

"India: The Modi Question", the BBC documentary series which has kicked up a political storn in India, was banned by the Centre using emergency orders under Section 16 of the IT Rules, 2021.

The order was issued to social media intermediaries to block the content, but not to any individual. If individuals screen the documentary, they cannot be legally penalised for it.

Earlier this week, students group at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) -- Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation known as the Fraternity group -- organised a screening of the documentary inside the campus on Monday. More than 50 students from these groups attended the screening. It was screened again in campus on Thursday, this time by the left students' group SFI.

Left student bodies of West Bengal have also planned to screen the documentary on the campuses of at least two universities of Kolkata.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) screened the documentary at Jadavpur University on Thursday, without intereference from the polise, and will do it at Presidency University on Friday, the state organisation's assistant secretary Subhajit Sarkar said. All India Students' Association (AISA), another Left body, has also decided to screen the documentary on the campus of Jadavpur University on Friday.

The Congress unit in Kerala on Thursday screened the documentary on in Thiruvananthapuram, while the ruling CPI(M)'s students' and youth wings have planned to screen it across the state.

Congress student wing NSUI also screened the documentary in Chandigarh.

The US has described the ban as a matter of press freedom. The US State Department said that it is high time to highlight the importance of democratic principles like freedom of expression and make it a point around the world as well as in India.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the BBC series by claiming that it was entirely biased, even raising questions on "the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it."