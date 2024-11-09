Who Ate Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Samosas?

Five officers are under probe for eating samosas ordered for Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Five police officers face a CID probe, likely to lead to disciplinary action, after consuming samosas meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Mr Sukhu clarified on Friday that the probe was into "misbehaviour" of officials but the media is presenting it as an enquiry into the missing samosas.

Reiterating that it was an internal matter, CID Director General Ranjhan Ojha said in Shimla, "Officials were having tea in the office when someone asked where were the eatables brought for the function and we said, 'pata karo kya hua' (find out what happened). Neither have we issued any notice nor have we called for any explanation. The matter should not be politicised. We simply asked for clarification as to what happened, and a written report was submitted. We have no intention of taking action against anyone."

What Exactly Happened?

The investigation report details that an Inspector General (IG) officer asked a sub-inspector to procure food from a five star hotel in Shimla's Lakkar Bazaar for the chief minister's program. Following this order, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable driver retrieved three boxes of samosas and cake, handing them over to a woman officer of Inspector rank. This officer, unaware of the items' intended recipient, instructed for the boxes to be placed in a senior officer's room, where they were then moved between rooms.

When questioned, the officers involved claimed that they had confirmed with tourism department personnel on duty, who reportedly stated that the items in the boxes were not on the CM's menu. The investigation further noted that an MTO (Motor Transport Officer) and HASI (Head Assistant Sub-Inspector) were assigned to manage refreshments like tea and paan for the CM's staff. According to her statement, the woman Inspector was not informed that the items inside the boxes were meant for the CM. Without opening the boxes, she directed them to the MT section.

The IG's orderly, HASI, testified that the boxes were opened by a sub-inspector and a head constable and intended for the DSP and staff in the IG's office. Following these instructions, the food was served with tea to approximately 10-12 people in the room.

Based on statements from those involved, the CID report indicates that only a sub-inspector was aware that the boxes contained refreshments for the CM. Nevertheless, these boxes, overseen by a woman Inspector, were ultimately passed to the MT section without higher clearance, and the items were inadvertently served to the CM's staff instead.

BJP-Congress Spar Over Issue

The BJP said the state government has become a "laughing stock", while Mr Sukhu called the rival party's conduct over the issue "childish". Taking a dig at a CID inquiry on the October 21 incident, former union minister Smriti Irani said there was no probe when Congress leaders "looted" the country's exchequer. Leaders also slammed the state government "misplaced priorities" for giving importance to the missing samosas while ignoring people's problems.

Meawnwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur ate samosas with party workers, alleging the Himachal Pradesh government takes decisions without applying its mind and then tries to change them when they become a matter of joke. "The opposition has not eaten those samosas, those who were served those samosas were a part of the government, so how could the act be anti-government?" Thakur said in a video statement issued in Shimla.

नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने मंडी में भाजपा पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ स्नेहशील भेंट की और समोसों का आनंद भी उठाया। pic.twitter.com/7JKDHFHM8G — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) November 8, 2024

Jalebis Took Centrestage Last Month

The BJP-Congress exchange over samosas comes a month after jalebis came to the spotlight as the BJP send the sweet to Congress' headquarters as the saffron party secured a victory in Haryana Assembly elections.

This came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had shown a box of 'Matu Ram Halwai' jalebis at an election rally in Gohana on October 3to criticise the BJP's business policies. He said the jalebis should be sold nationwide and exported to generate employment.