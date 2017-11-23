After IndiGo Refuses Payment In Rupees For Food, Man Goes To Cops In a complaint filed with Sarojini Nagar police station in south Delhi, Pramod Kumar Jain alleged that IndiGo airlines has in not accepting rupee notes 'dishonoured' the national currency

A man who flew on an international IndiGo flight has complained to the police that the crew refused to accept payment in Indian currency for the food he bought. In a complaint filed with Sarojini Nagar police station in south Delhi, Pramod Kumar Jain alleged that the no-frills carrier has in not accepting rupee notes "dishonoured" the national currency, new agency PTI reported. He was flying from Bengaluru to Dubai in the IndiGo flight on October 10.Mr Jain said he boarded IndiGo flight 6E95 at 7:20 in the morning and decided to order breakfast. "I placed the order but the crew refused to accept the payment in the rupee... IndiGo is an Indian company and I too am an Indian," Mr Jain said in his police complaint.IndiGo in a statement said its crew did not break any rule by not accepting rupee notes on the international flight as it has clearly mentioned so in the on-board sales menu, and the policy is in line with the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The airline said it has asked the Reserve Bank of India to allow higher on-board sales in rupees (above Rs 25,000) and is "in active discussions with the authorities in this regard."Earlier this month, a widely-shared video had surfaced showing a passenger being assaulted and dragged on the tarmac at Delhi airport by the staff of IndiGo airlines. "How dare you!" the furious passenger screams as he is manhandled and physically prevented from boarding a coach to the terminal after his plane landed in Delhi on October 15.In yet another fiasco, a passenger fell off her wheelchair while being assisted by an employee of IndiGo at Lucknow airport on November 12. The airline later apologised to the passenger in a statement, and said the mishap resulted from a crack in the floor at the airport. The Airport Authority of India, however, said the reason behind the mishap was "gross negligence of Indigo staff".(With inputs from PTI)