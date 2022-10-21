After Indian Navy Firing At Tamil Nadu Fisherman, MK Stalin Writes To PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wants PM Narendra Modi to tell forces to exercise restraint.

After a fisherman from Tamil Nadu was injured by pellets fired by the Indian Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to tell the armed forces to act with “extreme caution”.

The navy, which has ordered an inquiry, said rubber bullets had to be fired after the suspicious boat did not stop for a check near India's maritime border with Sri Lanka despite repeated warnings.

Condition of the fisherman, who is from Mayiladuthurai, is stable, it is learnt, after he was shifted to a hospital in Ramanathapuram by helicopter.

The incident occurred the Gulf of Mannar in the Bay of Bengal region, police officials told NDTV.

Initial reports said the Indian Coast Guard had fired the short, but the force later denied this.