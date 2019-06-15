After Heat Stroke Deaths, Jhansi, Gwalior Railway Stations To Give ORS

Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh told IANS: "We have started providing free ORS solution at Jhansi and Gwalior railway stations as a pilot project."

All India | | Updated: June 15, 2019 20:01 IST
A formal proposal for sale of ORS solution at railway station stalls has been sent to officials (File)


Jhansi/Gwalior: 

Other than tea, coffee, soft drinks and water, oral rehydration salts (ORS) will now be available for passengers at railway stations coming under Jhansi Division.

Officials of Railway's Jhansi Division decided this after four elderly passengers, travelling by the Kerala Express, died of heat stroke early this week. 

He said a formal proposal for the sale of ORS solution at railway station stalls has been sent to senior officials. "Once we get the approval, we will decide on the cost of the product and other details," he said.

