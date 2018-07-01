After Flood Alert In Kashmir, Residents Prepare To Face The Worst

Residents of Jhelum embankments were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation

Ishfaq Bhat travelled 100 kilometres from Anantnag to rescue his sister's family in flood-hit Rajbagh in Srinagar. The day brought back memories of the devastating flood in September 2014, when the family lost all their belongings.

"When I reached here I saw water had entered the bylanes, but there were no arrangements made. There should have been boats here," said Mr Bhat.

People living in the flood-prone areas of Kashmir valley say they could be in trouble if a big flood was to occur again.

Obaid Imtiyaz's house falls in the danger mark. It is in the catchment area of Jhelum river in Srinagar, which is overflowing.

"The situation is very bad. We didn't sleep last night. We are awake all night, watching the river to check the flow of water. We returned home at 3 in the night, that's when water entered our home," said Obaid Imtiyaz.

While the met office says the weather will improve from Sunday, the authorities are taking no chance. Schools were closed on Saturday, relief camps are being set up and those living in low-lying areas have been asked to be prepared for evacuation if needed.

"We are all monitoring the situation on a regular, minute-to-minute basis. Should there be any need for evacuation, we will announce it, particularly in low-lying areas and we have adequately equipped the disaster relief centres," said Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, DC of Srinagar.

Some 100 km away in Pahalgam, after being suspended for two days because of continuous rain, the annual Amarnath yatra resumed after weather conditions improved.