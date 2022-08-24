After Defamation Case By Telangana's K Kavitha, Court's Notice To 2 BJP Leaders

Acting on a defamation case by K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a court today issued notices to two BJP leaders and directed them to not make any defamatory comments against her until a decision.

A civil court in Hyderabad issued notices to BJP MP Parvesh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The court will take up the case next on September 13.

Ms Kavitha has sued the BJP for defamation over the ruling party's accusation that she was the "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Delhi excise policy case.

"The allegations made on me by the BJP and its party people are completely baseless...They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," she said.

Ms Kavitha said the BJP was attacking her because it was "rattled" by her father, aka KCR, who has been "very vocal and sharp" in criticising the policies of the BJP-led central government. "You (BJP) are messing with the wrong people," she said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLC also talked about approaching the court to seek an injunction against those making the allegations, sources said.

The BJP alleges corruption by the AAP government in a new liquor policy that was withdrawn last month. Last week, the CBI raided Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who oversees the Excise Department, and charged him with money-laundering.

The BJP has accused Mr Sisodia of holding meetings with Ms Kavitha.

Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that "several meetings were held between the liquor mafia, ministers and officers" over the Excise Policy.