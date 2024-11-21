After Court Setback, Rajasthan Moves To Save Iconic Bikaner House In Delhi

Delhi's Bikaner House is now used as an art gallery and is home to some popular restaurants

The Rajasthan government has sprung into action to save its heritage property, Bikaner House, in the heart of the national capital from being taken over by another entity following a court's attachment order. It has sent a top government lawyer to represent the state and secure a stay on the order.

Bikaner House, walking distance from India Gate, was built in art deco and colonial style with Gothic elements by the Bikaner royals in 1929. It has a spacious ballroom, which is now used as an art gallery and is home to some popular restaurants.

A Delhi court had issued an attachment order against Bikaner House in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd. The recovery amount from this heritage property is Rs 50 crore.

The Rajasthan government said it has asked Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma to ensure everything possible is done to save the property. It faulted a previous officer for "laxity", leading to the situation. It said crucial steps required to protect the state's assets were not taken in a timely manner.

Recognising the seriousness of the matter, the Rajasthan government has swiftly issued instructions to take immediate corrective action, the state government said in a statement. Mr Sharma will take all possible legal steps to secure the property and get a stay on the attachment order passed by the local court, it said.

Bikaner House is a heritage property representing the historical and cultural legacy of Rajasthan; its attachment has drawn the attention of state authorities due to its prominence and importance as a public asset, the state government said.

The arbitral award of Rs 50 crore in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers had remained unpaid, due to which the Delhi court decided to pass the attachment order. The court said the debtor did not give an affidavit of its assets despite several reminders.

Mr Sharma, the Rajasthan government's lawyer, will file for an urgent stay on the attachment order of the state government property. The state government said it will look into apparent negligence by the previous legal representatives and fix accountability.

Mr Sharma also has the option of going to higher courts and forums to secure the state's interest and prevent the attachment.