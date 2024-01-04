After Cop Found Dead Near Canal, How Punjab Police Cracked Case In 48 hours

Punjab Police officer Dalbir Singh Deol was shot dead by an autorickshaw driver

The Jalandhar Police have solved the murder case of a police officer, who also an Arjuna awardee, within 48 hours using advanced technical method of investigation.

Police officer Dalbir Singh Deol, who was a weightlifter before he joined the force, was found dead in Jalandhar under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came with the arrest of an autorickshaw driver, who shot the police officer after an argument over dropping him home.

Jugal Kishore, a police officer, saw the body near a canal while he was returning home from duty. Mr Kishore called his colleagues and soon started investigation.

The police looked at several CCTV cameras and in one of them saw that Deol had taken an autorickshaw. They noted the vehicle number and tracked down the vehicle meticulously looking at CCTVs on possible routes the three-wheeler may have taken.

The police also possibly checked mobile signals active in the canal area from the nearest tower.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, shot Deol from his service pistol. The handgun was found near the body.

"We found the Dalbir Singh Deol's body under suspicious circumstances. The place where his body was found is 6-7 km from Jalandhar. We have arrested an autorickshaw driver, Vijay Kumar, in the case," Jalandhar police chief Swapan Sharma said.

The driver refused to drop the police officer to his village, which led to a fight. Amid the argument, Vijay snatched the service pistol from Deol and fired on his head.