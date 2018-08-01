After 'Civil War, Bloodbath' Remark, Police Case Against Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accused Modi government of trying to make millions "stateless" in Assam

Hours after Mamata Banerjee's strong warning over the names of 40 lakh people not appearing on the National Register of Citizens, a police complaint has been registered against her by the BJP's youth wing in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The First Information Report or FIR accuses Ms Banerjee of inciting 'hate and tension' among the co-existing communities with the intention of derailing the citizen's charter process.

The case was filed by three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha or BJYM.

The West Bengal chief minister had said that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the National Register of Citizens or NRC in Assam could lead to "bloodbath" and a "civil war" in the country, which was strongly denounced by BJP president Amit Shah.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Ms Banerjee told a conclave in New Delhi.

She also accused the Modi government of trying to make millions of people "stateless" in Assam for political gains.

At a press conference this evening, Amit Shah hit back, saying the Bengal Chief Minister was "spreading confusion" with her claims of "civil war". Accusing her of playing vote bank politics, he said, "I heard the whole speech and I am stunned by it".

"This step has been taken for protecting the rights of the people of India. Every party should make their stand clear where rights of Indians are important or not," Mr Shah said, retaliating to the opposition jabs on human rights.

The attack on the government by Banerjee and several opposition parties came, a day after names of over 4 million people in Assam were excluded from the draft NRC list, prepared following a long-drawn process to identify illegal Bangladeshis living in the state.

The government has made it clear that the Assam list is only a draft. The Supreme Court too, has clarified that no action will be taken on basis of the list without a fair hearing to everyone.

The draft list of citizens, which leaves out 40 lakh people, has triggered huge protests inside parliament and out. While the people in Assam are apprehensive of action, opposition parties have accused the government of targetting Muslims, using illegal migrants as a pretext.

The draft list will be made available to public on August 7 and those not on it can file claims and objections from August 30 to September 28, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI