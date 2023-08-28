After Chandrayaan Landing, Seer Wants Moon To Be Declared 'Hindu Rashtra'

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that the Indian government should act quickly .

Declare the Moon as 'Hindu Rashtra' and the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing site as its capital -- these are the extraordinary demands of Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, a Hindu seer and a man notorious for his outlandish remarks.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha national president called on the Indian government to assert its ownership of the moon before other religions do and demanded that Parliament pass a resolution to this effect.

Following ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the site where the lander touched down will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

Sharing a video on social media, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that the Indian government should act quickly so that "no terrorist" can reach there.

"The moon should be declared a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra by Parliament. The landing place of Chandrayaan 3 should be developed as its capital, "Shiv Shakti Point", so that no terrorist with a jihadist mentality can reach there," he said in the video.

संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान "शिव शक्ति पॉइंट" को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए 🌸🙏🌸स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023

Swami Chakrapani is no stranger to bizarre stunts. In 2020, when the country was battling the coronavirus pandemic, he organised a "gaumutra party" in the national capital where he and his fellow All India Hindu Mahasabha members drank cow urine to ward off the disease.

"Coronavirus has come because of the people who kill and eat animals. When you kill an animal, it creates a sort of energy that causes destruction in that place," he said at the event, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"They (global leaders) should get cow urine imported from India because the almighty resides only in the Indian cow and not in any foreign breed."

In 2018, during the devastating floods in Kerala, Swami Chakrapani said those who eat beef in the state should not receive any help.

Earlier this year, he set up a "Dharma Censor Board" to monitor content in Bollywood films, webseries music videos, etc. that insults the Hindu religion.