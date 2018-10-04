After Centre's Announcement, Jharkhand Cuts Diesel Price By Rs 2.50

In response to the Centre's call, Jharkhand announced an immediate cut in VAT on prices of diesel.

After the Central government on Thursday, slashed fuel prices by Rs 2.50, the Jharkhand government also followed, effectively making it cheaper by Rs 5 in the state.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked to reduce the diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre. Steps will be taken to implement it immediately," Jharkhand Commercial Taxes Secretary KK Khandewal told IANS. However, there was no announcement on slashing of taxes on petrol.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre and also asked the states to effect a similar cut, so as to pass on a cumulative relief of Rs 5 per litre to the consumers.

October 1, the Jharkhand Petroleum and Dealers Association also shut the petrol pumps demanding reduction in VAT.

