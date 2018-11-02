Updates: After BJP Leader Shot Dead In Jammu, Army Called In, Curfew Imposed

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah among several other leaders tweeted condemning the attack.





Home Minister Rajnath Singh:





Shocked & pained by the killing of J&K State BJP leader Sh. Anil Parihar & his brother. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Spoke to Advisor to J&K Governor, Sh Vijay Kumar regarding the incident. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.





BJP chief Amit Shah:





Just got the tragic news of killing of Shri Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists in Kishtwar. This is a cowardly act that shames humanity. I grieve the death of my valued colleague and pray that God gives his family strength to bear this untimely loss.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh





Deeply shocked by the killing of a dear Party colleague and BJP J&K State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother. No words to express the grief. Rushing to Kishtwar at the earliest... that is the only thought on mind.





Finance Minister Arun Jaitley





Killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in J&K's Kishtwar is an act of cowardice. It is an extremely deplorable act. This is an attempt to derail the peace process in the region. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of Shri Parihar.





Congress leader Omar Abdullah





Very sad news. My condolences to Anil & Ajit Parihar's family & colleagues. May their souls rest in peace.





Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore





The killing of Sh Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists is a cowardly, reprehensible act.





As I mourn the loss of my colleague, my thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time.