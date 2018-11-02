Updates: After BJP Leader Shot Dead In Jammu, Army Called In, Curfew Imposed

Jammu:
BJP's Anil Parihar and his brother were shot dead by two men in Jammu's Kishtwar town.
A senior BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother, were shot dead last night in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The incident forced the administration to impose a curfew in the area. The Army has also been deployed. Following outrage over the incident, people staged protests in the area, known to be communally-sensitive. The BJP state secretary and his brother were shot dead by two men while they were returning home from their shop, according to officials. The attackers were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, officials told news agency IANS. The incident was widely condemned on social media, garnering reactions from several political leaders.
Here are the updates in the Kishtwar incident:
Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid condemned the attack and tweeted, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Anil Parihar, State Secretary BJP and his brother. Fondly remember meeting him multiple times in the last 15 years and his immense passion for the welfare for the people of J&K."
The Congress posted their condolences.
Jammu and Kashmir authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah among several other leaders tweeted condemning the attack.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh:
Shocked & pained by the killing of J&K State BJP leader Sh. Anil Parihar & his brother. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Spoke to Advisor to J&K Governor, Sh Vijay Kumar regarding the incident. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.
BJP chief Amit Shah:
Just got the tragic news of killing of Shri Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists in Kishtwar. This is a cowardly act that shames humanity. I grieve the death of my valued colleague and pray that God gives his family strength to bear this untimely loss.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Deeply shocked by the killing of a dear Party colleague and BJP J&K State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother. No words to express the grief. Rushing to Kishtwar at the earliest... that is the only thought on mind.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in J&K's Kishtwar is an act of cowardice. It is an extremely deplorable act. This is an attempt to derail the peace process in the region. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of Shri Parihar.
Congress leader Omar Abdullah
Very sad news. My condolences to Anil & Ajit Parihar's family & colleagues. May their souls rest in peace.
Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore
The killing of Sh Anil Parihar, Secretary @BJP4JnK, and his brother by terrorists is a cowardly, reprehensible act.
As I mourn the loss of my colleague, my thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time.
DGP Dilbagh Singh to NDTV:
"Terrorists are behind the killing of BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar"
The DGP said they are still trying to ascertain the identity of killers.
This is the third attack on political workers in J&K in last one month.
Earlier two National Conference workers and a PDP leader were killed by terrorists in Srinagar.
Police had announced curfew in Kishtwar, Doda and Baderwah, besides imposing prohibitory orders, banning assembly of more than four people in Ramban, Banihal, Poonch, Kathua, Rajouri and upper reaches of Gool Gulabgarh.
Police are still unclear who were behind the attack. The situation is tense. The police were also attacked by protesters.
The cremation and procession is to take place today. Large number of security personnel have been kept on standby so as to carry out the last rites peacefully.
Kishtwar district magistrate AS Rana had made a request to call out the Army in the town last night to control the internal security situation following the attack on the BJP leader.
Mr Rana took the decision as he apprehended that violence might erupt and thus result in law and order problem, endangering life and property of citizens of Kistwar town, reported Press Trust of India.
BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother Ajeet, 55, were shot dead by two men at 8 pm last night when they were returning home from their shop in Kishtwar district. Soon after the incident, the two were rushed to a hospital, but were declared brought dead.
Officials said that this was the first such political killing in Jammu region in the recent years.
Soon after the attack, people assembled in large numbers outside the residence of Anil Parihar and refused entry of senior police officers, who were even manhandled, according to Press Trust of India.