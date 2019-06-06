After Being Left Out, Rajnath Singh Included In Key Cabinet Committees

Rajnath Singh has been added to four more cabinet comittees.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been added to a number of key cabinet committees after being left out of them earlier in the day. Mr Singh, who was included in just two of the revamped committees announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a second term last week, will now be in six of them.

In what was seen as a confirmation of Home Minister Amit Shah's position as the de-facto Number 2 in government, the BJP chief was named in all eight key cabinet committees but Rajnath Singh was added to just two. PM Modi himself was in six of them. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in seven panels and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five.

Rajnath Singh, who was moved from the Home Ministry that he headed in the previous term, was first included just in the Cabinet Committees on Economic Affairs and Security. He has now been added to the committees on parliamentary affairs; political affairs; investment and growth; and employment and skill development as well.

Rajnath Singh's exclusion had raised eyebrows because the minister who is number two in the government - by convention the person who is sworn in right after the prime minister - usually presides over the cabinet and the political affairs committee in the absence of the Prime Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister was part of the previous government's political affairs committee.

With the revision, Rajnath Singh has been added to all committees in a designation above Amit Shah - except the panels on appointments and accommodation. The Cabinet Appointments Committee has only PM Modi and Amit Shah.

PM Modi will also head the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which includes, apart from Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, DV Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs includes the PM, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Pralhad Joshi.

One of the most important panels, the Cabinet Committee on Security, includes the Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar.

The Prime Minister is also a part of the new Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, whose members are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. The group will examine how to arrest the growth slide.

Another new panel, the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, which will look into tackling the jobs crisis, has PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Santosh Gangwar, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is among the special invitees to this panel.