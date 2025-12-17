After Admissions And Nursing, Madhya Pradesh's New Medical Education Scam

Madhya Pradesh's medical education system appears to be trapped in a cycle of scandals and systemic failure. After the Vyapam scam shook medical admissions and the nursing scam exposed deep regulatory rot, paramedical education has now emerged as the latest casualty.

Since 2020, the paramedical education system in the state has remained in persistent disarray, with delayed sessions, stalled examinations, and careers left hanging in uncertainty.

For the past five years, paramedical students have neither had classes on time nor exams as scheduled, and results have been routinely delayed. NDTV, which earlier uncovered every layer of the nursing scam, now finds that almost every branch of medical education in Madhya Pradesh has gone off track. The damage is most visible on campuses like Khandwa Government Medical College, where students say academic calendars exist only on paper.

Students pursuing Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology at Khandwa Government Medical College allege that even exams for the 2021 batch have not been conducted yet. Khushi Patel, a BMLT student, says her batch officially belongs to the 2023–24 session, but due to delayed admissions, students were actually admitted in 2025. “Our seniors' exams were delayed, they haven't received their degrees, results are coming late, and our future is being pushed endlessly. Our dreams are being ruined,” she says. Another student, Marine Ginwa, points out that seniors admitted in 2020–21 are still waiting to complete their graduation even in 2025.

College administrations admit delays but call them “technical.” Rakesh Singh Hazarika, Nodal Officer for Paramedical Courses at Government Nand Kumar Medical College, Khandwa, says the institution has faculty in place and is “adjusting classes weekly,” even as admissions and academic schedules remain uncertain.

The scale of the problem is massive. The 2021 batch should have received degrees in 2024 but is still waiting. Admissions for the 2025 batch are yet to be completed. Across Madhya Pradesh, more than 243 institutions are running paramedical courses. The worst hit are thousands of students aspiring to become lab technicians, radiology technicians, occupational therapists, operation theatre technicians key pillars of the healthcare system.

Authorities blame delayed approvals. Officials say recognition for paramedical courses such as BPT, BMLT, and DMLT for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 sessions was issued very late by the Paramedical Council. Compounding the problem, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur also granted affiliations late, triggering a domino effect of delays.

Ashok Khandelwal, Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, maintains that the university granted affiliation strictly as per the Paramedical Council's guidelines. “Earlier, students used to come daily with complaints. Now, things are becoming more regular and timely,” he claims. Registrar Pushpraj adds that recognition for 2023–24 and 2024–25 has now been granted and, based on that, affiliation was issued. From the 2025–26 session onward, he says, recognition shifted to regional universities, and the Medical Science University will no longer have a role.

Despite these assurances, uncertainty persists. It is still unclear when the 2025 batch will actually begin its academic session. The government insists that everything will now move on schedule, but students remain unconvinced.

Experts warn that this is not merely an academic crisis but a looming healthcare emergency. Paramedical professionals form the backbone of hospitals, diagnostics, and emergency care. Any disruption in their education could lead to a severe shortage of trained technicians, directly affecting patient care.