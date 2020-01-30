After AAP Debunked Video On Schools, BJP's Gautam Gambhir Targets Clinics

Gautam Gambhir's video on the abandoned medical centre was posted on Twitter

Three days after the AAP discredited a video posted by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir that sought to undermine the Delhi government's achievements in making quality education affordable to all, the cricketer-turned-politician took another swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration - this time targeting the "marvel of AAP's healthcare revolution".

The 85-second video posted by Mr Gambhir, who has emerged as an unrelenting thorn in the AAP's side in the run-up to next month's Assembly election, begins by showing the exterior of an Aam Aadmi Medicine Distribution Centre - at an undisclosed location - before going inside to show run-down interiors with broken glass and pieces of cloth on the floor.

This “marvel” of AAP's healthcare revolution has ACs, water tanks, empty cabinets intact. Maybe the medicines have been shifted somewhere!



They have definitely taken care of hygiene though pic.twitter.com/YfZJLKLIo6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 30, 2020

The earlier clip posted by Mr Gambhir, who won the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat last year, showed the dirty blue gate of the Government Senior Secondary School in East Delhi. The camera then ventures inside the school complex to present a picture of broken down taps, dirty lavatories, dingy corridors and peeling plaster.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia - who doubles as Education Minister - pointed out that Gautam Gambhir, "in his enthusiasm to portray the AAP government in a bad light", had neglected to mention the school had been shifted to new premises last year.

"Gautam Gambhir forgot to bring your attention to a notice on the school gate that the educational institution has been shifted to the SBV JJ Colony with effect from October 9, 2019," Mr Sisodia, said, adding that a notice for the demolition of the building was issued.

"When one just wants to spout lies, he can spout lies at will," he added.

Delhi votes for a new 70-member Assembly on February 8, with results due three days later. The AAP won 67 seats, with the BJP picking up the remaining three, in the 2015 poll and is hoping for a similarly commanding performance this year.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP is banking on a slew of populist measures, including implementation of promises to lower power and water tariffs made in 2015 polls, to help it retain grassroots-level support that helped it to power in the last election.

The other big initiative is free healthcare through neighbourhood clinics and a revamp of the city's government-run schools; the AAP and the BJP have sparred over the latter as well, with Mr Kejriwal taking a cheeky swipe at criticism by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier this month the Chief Minister released a "10-point guarantee card" that offered free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. It also promised healthcare, a clean environment and housing to every slum dweller.