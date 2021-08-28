Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 170 Killed In Kabul Airport Attack; US On Alert For More ISIS Attacks

Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said.

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 170 people including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

The Taliban said the two blasts killed between 13 and 20 people. A health official in the previous government said the count is at least 85.

President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed and 18 others wounded.

