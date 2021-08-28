Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Drone Strike Targets ISIS 'Planner' In Afghanistan: Pentagon

The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.
"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.
"We know of no civilian casualties," he added in a statement.
US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 170 people including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.
Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.
The Taliban said the two blasts killed between 13 and 20 people. A health official in the previous government said the count is at least 85.
President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed and 18 others wounded.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States believes there are still "specific, credible" threats against the airport after the bombing at one of its gates."We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts," Kirby told reporters in Washington.
Reuters
REUTERS
The United States on Friday dismissed any chance of rapid recognition for a Taliban government and said it has not decided yet whether it will maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after next week's troop withdrawal. Read Here