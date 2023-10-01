Afghanistan Ceases Embassy Ops In India, Lists 'Factors' Behind Move

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi was led by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay.

The Afghanistan embassy in India has announced that it will suspend its operations from today, citing "lack of support" from the Indian government, its inability to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and a shortage of staff and resources.

The Afghan embassy announced that it made this difficult decision after careful thought, considering the long-standing ties and friendship between Afghanistan and India.

"It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the embassy said in a statement.

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi was led by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, who was appointed by the Ashraf Ghani government and continued in his role despite the August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces.

'We Acknowledge Our Shortcomings'

The embassy listed a few "factors" that prevented it from carrying out its mission effectively, citing them as the main reasons for the unfortunate closure. it accused the Indian government of failing to provide essential support, which it said prevented the embassy from carrying out its duties effectively.

"We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul," the embassy statement read.

The embassy has claimed that unforeseen circumstances have significantly reduced the embassy's personnel and resources, making it increasingly difficult to continue operating.

"The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively," the statement said.

The embassy also understood that, due to the gravity of this decision, some people may receive support and instructions from the Taliban regime in Kabul that may differ from the embassy's current approach.

"The embassy also acknowledges that, given the gravity of this decision, there may be some who receive support and instructions from Kabul that may differ from our current course of action. The Embassy of Afghanistan wishes to make an unequivocal statement regarding the activities of certain consulates. It is our firm belief that any actions taken by these consulates are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government and rather serve the interests of an illegitimate regime," the statement read.

India-Afghanistan Ties

India has not yet recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan. It has demanded the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against any country.

The Afghan embassy in Delhi experienced a power struggle in April-May 2023, after the Taliban reportedly appointed a new head of mission to replace incumbent ambassador Farid Mamundzay. Qadir Shah, a trade councillor at the Afghan embassy in Delhi since 2020, wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs in late April, claiming that the Taliban had appointed him as the charge d'affaires.

However, the embassy issued a statement asserting that its leadership had not changed.