Seven Indian engineers have been kidnapped in Afghanistan, reports said (Representational/Reuters)

Seven engineers from India working in Afghanistan has been abducted, the local media in Afghanistan has reported. The government is trying to confirm the reports, sources said. The engineers were working on a power plant in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, reported news agency Reuters.They were travelling to a government-run power station in a minibus when unknown gunmen abducted them and their Afghan driver on Sunday, Reuters quoted a police spokesman as saying.