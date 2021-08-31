Afghan Territory Shouldn't Be Used To Attack Any Country Or Shelter Terrorists: Foreign Secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed condolences over the death of Afghans and US troops in Kabul attack

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday (local time) said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten, attack any country or to shelter, finance or train terrorists.

Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution.

Briefing the media after chairing the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan, Mr Shringla said, "As you're aware, the month of August has been a very busy month for the Security Council. There are some very key issues that have come up for consideration in the council. We have had issues of Afghanistan, maritime security, the Middle East, Myanmar, Syria, Yemen.

As India's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August, draws to a close, Mr Shringla thanked all members of the UN Security Council.

"A very notable initiative that our delegation took was the organisation of the first comprehensive consideration of the issue of maritime security at the high-level event, chaired by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event was attended by heads of state and government, Members of the Council," he said.

He further said that "we also had two events on technology and peacekeeping and counterterrorism which were chaired by our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar."

"It underlines the risk individuals and entities designated by UN Security Council 1267. This is of direct importance to India. The resolution also notes the statement by the Taliban in the 27th of August and the Security Council does expect them to adhere to their commitments, including regarding the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan, of Afghan and all foreign nationals," he said.

He added that "the resolution also recognises the importance of upholding human rights, especially Afghan women, children and minorities, as well as to inclusive negotiated settlement, and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. These are some of the key aspects of the resolution which have been highlighted by India."

Mr Shringla also expressed condolences on behalf of India to those Afghan nationals and US troops who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kabul.

"You will recall that under our presidency, the Security Council adopted three press statements on Afghanistan following related developments in the third, the 16th and the 27th of August. I also wish to take this opportunity to extend condolences on behalf of our dedication and our country to those Afghan nationals and US troops who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kabul," he stated.