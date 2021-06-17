Afghan Man Detained With With 50,000 Saudi Riyals At Delhi Airport

A man with 50,000 Saudi Riyals cash (worth Rs 10 Lakhs) has been detained in Delhi.

The Central Industrial Security Force today detained a man with 50,000 Saudi Riyals cash (worth Rs 10 Lakhs) at the Delhi international airport, an official release said.

Rohani Naqibullah, bound for Kabul by a Kam Air flight, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the airport during the security checks.

During x-ray screening of his bag, the security personnel noticed suspicious image of currency notes inside his bag. The officials then made a thorough search, following which, 50,000 Saudi Riyals currency notes, worth about Rs 10 lakh, was recovered from his baggage, an official said.

The currency was found concealed under the layers of the clothes kept inside his bag. On enquiry, the man could not produce any valid document.

Subsequently, senior officers of the security and custom department were informed and the passenger was handed over to them for further investigation, he said.