'Affirmative Action Must Be Strengthened As Instrument Of Inclusion': President

Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu made a push for a more inclusive society and called for affirmative action to be strengthened as an instrument towards this end.

Speaking about various schemes, including the distribution of free foodgrains to over 80 crore people, the President said on Wednesday that social justice is the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

Ms Murmu said that witnessing the unfurling of the tricolour at the Red Fort, in state capitals or local neighbourhoods thrills the hearts of citizens and is an expression of the joy of being part of our great nation.

"Just as we celebrate various festivals with our families, we celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day with our family that comprises our fellow citizens... We realise that we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come. Realising that we are links of this chain of history is humbling," the President said.

Saluting the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters which awakened the "soul of India from centuries of torpor" and remembering the dark days of partition, Ms Murmu said the government is on a mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage.

Congratulating the Election Commission, voters, officials, security forces and everybody else involved in this year's Lok Sabha elections, the President said it was the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed.

"India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world," the President asserted.

Economic Strength

Ms Murmu said that between 2021 and 2024, India has been among the fastest-growing major economies, with an average annual growth rate of 8 per cent.

"This has not only put more money in the hands of people, but has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line. As for those who continue to suffer from poverty, all efforts are being made to not only provide a helping hand to them, but also bring them out of it. For example, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana continues to provide free ration to 80 crore people," she said.

The President said India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become one of the top three economies soon.