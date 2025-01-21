140 Business Leaders Attend Himanta Sarma's Investment Outreach In Seoul

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the red carpet for potential investors during the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow held in Seoul on Monday.

With over 140 business leaders in attendance, the event, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea, showcased the state's potential as a key investment hub for global businesses.

Taking to X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I began the day in Seoul by speaking to over 140 business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea. Their enthusiasm towards being a part of #AdvantageAssam2 was phenomenal. The Korean business community was buoyed by India's position as the world's fastest growing major economy and the unique opportunities Assam can offer to them to access this market."

The roadshow provided a platform for engaging with potential investors and offering insights into the vast opportunities for collaboration, growth, and investment that Assam has to offer.

"Coming to Assam will be very, very special. I would like to invite all of you once again. Our Ambassador will facilitate the visit. Please do come and I will wait for a Korean delegation in the Advantage Assam conclave," Mr Sarma said, extending a warm invitation to the attendees.

"I am of the firm belief that if Assam can house an automobile manufacturing ecosystem, we could transform the socio-economic landscape of the North East. Today during my meeting with CEOs and Leaders from South Korea's automobile ancillary firms, I have offered them the unstinted support of our State, should they choose to build a base in Assam. With easy access to India's $100-billion auto industry and that of South East Asia, Assam offers them unparalleled advantages" Mr Sarma said.

The event also provided a glimpse into Assam's position as a gateway to India's rapidly expanding economy, with the Chief Minister emphasising the unique opportunities Assam presents to the Korean business community.