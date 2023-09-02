Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Updates: Aditya L1 Solar Mission To Be Launched Today

Sriharikotta, Andhra Pradesh:
Aditya L1 Launch Live: Aditya-L1 is India's first solar space observatory
India's first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is all set to be launched today at around 11.50 am from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
ISRO Chief S Somanath said yesterday the countdown for the Aditya-L1 launch has started. "We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch," he said.
"Aditya L1 satellite is for studying our Sun. It will take another 125 days to reach the L1 point. This is a very important launch. We have not yet decided (Chandrayaan-4), but we will announce it soon. After Aditya L1, our next launch is Gaganyaan, it will take place by the first week of October," Mr S Somanath said further.
Here are the LIVE updates of Aditya-L1 launch:
After Moon landing, India eyes the Sun
Days after becoming the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's largely unexplored south pole, India's space agency said on Monday it will launch a satellite to survey the Sun.
"The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for September 2," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Aditya, meaning "sun" in Hindi, will be fired into a halo orbit in a region of space about 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, providing the craft with a continuous clear view of the Sun.
Where And How To Watch The Launch Of Aditya-L1
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, the Indian Research Space Organisation is gearing up for its next mission - Aditya-L1. This solar mission marks India's first space-based observatory for studying the Sun. The launch will take place using the PSLV-C57 rocket.
Aditya-L1 all set to launch at 11:50 am today
The country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today at 11:50 am from the launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
With the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in AP's Sriharikota.
Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole region on August 23, ISRO is going to launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57.