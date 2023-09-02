Aditya L1 Solar Mission Live Updates: Aditya L1 Solar Mission To Be Launched Today

Aditya L1 Launch Live: Aditya-L1 is India's first solar space observatory

India's first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is all set to be launched today at around 11.50 am from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO Chief S Somanath said yesterday the countdown for the Aditya-L1 launch has started. "We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch," he said.

"Aditya L1 satellite is for studying our Sun. It will take another 125 days to reach the L1 point. This is a very important launch. We have not yet decided (Chandrayaan-4), but we will announce it soon. After Aditya L1, our next launch is Gaganyaan, it will take place by the first week of October," Mr S Somanath said further.

Live blog

Here are the LIVE updates of Aditya-L1 launch:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 02, 2023 07:04 (IST) #WATCH | Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Sriharikota



(Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh) pic.twitter.com/wvJZTyE0iW - ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023

Sep 02, 2023 06:54 (IST) After Moon landing, India eyes the Sun

Days after becoming the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's largely unexplored south pole, India's space agency said on Monday it will launch a satellite to survey the Sun.

"The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for September 2," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aditya, meaning "sun" in Hindi, will be fired into a halo orbit in a region of space about 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, providing the craft with a continuous clear view of the Sun.



Sep 02, 2023 06:26 (IST) Where And How To Watch The Launch Of Aditya-L1

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, the Indian Research Space Organisation is gearing up for its next mission - Aditya-L1. This solar mission marks India's first space-based observatory for studying the Sun. The launch will take place using the PSLV-C57 rocket.