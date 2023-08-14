Aditya L-1: 5 Points On India's Mission To Study The Sun

This will be India's first dedicated mission to monitor the Sun, especially to understand what happens when it spews solar flares.

The 1500-kg satellite will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

According to ISRO website, the satellite will be placed in a halo orbit of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the website further said.