Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Tributes On His 1233rd Birth Anniversary

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti: The 1233rd birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya is being celebrated today. Adi Shankara, also known as Jagatguru Shankaracharya, was an iconic religious leader and philosopher. Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is celebrated every year by his devotees during the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Vaishakha or the fifth day of the Full Moon lunar fortnight. According to scriptures, Adi Shankaracharya was born at Kalady in Kerala in 788 C.E.

Adi Shankaracharya was best known for his the doctrine of Advaita Vedanata. He is believed to have revived Hinduism along with other great religious figures like Madhava and Ramanuja. Since a young age, Adi Shankaracharya travelled across the country spreading the message of the Vedas. Though he died young, his teachings continue to inspire people across generations.

Several ministers and others have been posting messages on Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. Here's a look at a few of them:

अद्वैत वेदांत के प्रणेता एवं सनातन संस्कृति के संरक्षक आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि प्रणाम!



वे भारतीय ज्ञान परम्परा एवं चिंतन धारा के शिखर पुरुष हैं। उन्होंने जीवात्मा और ब्रह्म के तादात्म्य को "अहम् ब्रह्मास्मि" के सूत्र में व्यक्त किया। pic.twitter.com/bCa12TPxbJ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 17, 2021

अद्वैत वेदांत के प्रणेता, महान आध्यात्मिक गुरु, चार मठों की स्थापना कर सनातन संस्कृति को सूत्रबद्ध तथा शास्त्र मंथन के अमृत से वैदिक चेतना को जागृत करने वाले आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य जी को उनकी पावन जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 17, 2021

On the auspicious occasion of #ShankaraJayanti, I bow to the great Indian philosopher and social reformer Sri Adi #Shankaracharya. In a short life span of 32 years, the guru of Advaita Vedanta exercised a deeper & stronger influence on Indian thought, intellect & spiritual life. pic.twitter.com/UQlgIWs2sj — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) May 17, 2021



Adi Shankaracharya had written several commentaries on Hindu scriptures and composed as many as 72 devotional hymns. Some of them are Soundarya Lahari, Sivananda Lahari, Nirvana Shalkam and Maneesha Panchakam.