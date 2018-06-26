India Crowns Its 'First Tribal Queen'

Pallavi Durua was crowned as the winner of the Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest.

In first-of-its kind event, over 100 tribal girls participated in "Adi Rani' 2018, Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest" held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening. The unique contest is aimed at showcasing the rich tribal culture and tradition of India and is supported by Schedule Caste and Schedule Department, Government of Odisha and the State Tourism Department.

Representing various tribes from around the country, 20 girl contestants walked the ramp at Utkal Mandap in the final round.



"We have created history today by conducting a national level programme highlighting tribal cultures of our country," said Dr Chidatmika Khatua, Chief Secretary General of the award committee.



"A 'rani' or a 'queen' is not just about beauty. Usually, when we talk about tribes, we represent them through their dance or art form. Through this contest, we have tried to give them their individual identity," Dr Khatua added.



A semi-final round was held on June 20 where the contestants were selected for the finals. For semi-finals, the community leaders from each tribe sent one entry for the semi-finale round.



For the finale, the girls dressed up in their traditional attire, walked the ramp. This was followed by an introduction and question-answers round. There was also a talent round where the girls were exhibited their singing, acting and dancing talents.

