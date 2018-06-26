India Crowns Its 'First Tribal Queen'

Representing various tribes from around the country, 20 girl contestants walked the ramp at Utkal Mandap in the final round.
"We have created history today by conducting a national level programme highlighting tribal cultures of our country," said Dr Chidatmika Khatua, Chief Secretary General of the award committee.
"A 'rani' or a 'queen' is not just about beauty. Usually, when we talk about tribes, we represent them through their dance or art form. Through this contest, we have tried to give them their individual identity," Dr Khatua added.
A semi-final round was held on June 20 where the contestants were selected for the finals. For semi-finals, the community leaders from each tribe sent one entry for the semi-finale round.
For the finale, the girls dressed up in their traditional attire, walked the ramp. This was followed by an introduction and question-answers round. There was also a talent round where the girls were exhibited their singing, acting and dancing talents.
Pallavi Durua from Koraput district was crowned as the winner of the Tribal Queen Contest. Panchami Majhi was chosen as the first runners-up while Rashmirekha Hasdah bagged the second runners-up position.
All the three tribal queens will feature in a short movie on tribal culture and it will be produced by a Mumbai-based producer.
"Many tribal girls like me are not allowed to move around or study. After winning this crown, I hope I can be an example for others and they would shed the superstitions and face the world," said Ms Durua after winning the contest. She further said that she would advise other tribal girls to pursue higher education instead of working as a labourer.
The jury had guests from national and state-level, headed by Padmashree Tulasi Munda, the ambassador of the event.