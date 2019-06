The matter was discussed at meeting this morning.

The Congress today named senior lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in Lok Sabha, after Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the post.

At the long pending strategy session this morning, where Rahul Gandhi and his mother UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present, the matter was discussed.

A letter has been written to Lok Sabha, mentioning Mr Chowdhury would be the leader of the single largest party and represent it at all important selection committees.