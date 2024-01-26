Adhir Chowdhury 'Conveys Regret' To Trinamool MP Over 'Foreigner' Remark

Congress faced a double blow from two INDIA alliance partners.

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has "conveyed his regrets" to Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien after he called him a "foreigner" while reacting to the latter's statement who alleged that Mr Chowdhury is working at the behest of the BJP.

I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for an word inadvertently uttered by me on him as FOREIGNER. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 26, 2024

"I conveyed my regrets to MR Derek O'Brien for an word inadvertently uttered by me on him as foreigner," Mr Chowdhury posted on X.

"He is a foreigner, he knows a lot more, you can ask him," Mr Chowdhury said in his response to Mr Brien's statement that because of the Congress MP, the seat-sharing alliance between the TMC and Congress did not work out in West Bengal as he is working at the behest of the BJP.

The controversial remark against Mr Brien, came at a time when the Congress faced a double blow from two INDIA alliance partners - Aam Aadmi Party and the TMC, planned to go solo in Punjab and West Bengal respectively in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Chowdhury claimed that the Congress was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.

"The Yatra will continue as scheduled in West Bengal, but in some places, we are facing roadblocks. We wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to various kinds of exams, we are not getting permission in accordance with Supreme Court directives. We thought we would get relaxations in some places, but we are not getting it from the administration, they are saying that they can't give it. However, the Yatra will go on, there will be no change in it," he said.

Meanwhile, another INDIA alliance partner JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar will likely switch sides and end the Mahagathbandan with Lalu Yadav's RJD and most likely form a government in Bihar with the BJP. For its backing, the BJP will get two Deputy Chief Minister berths, which mirrors the deal after the 2020 election, sources said.

The Assembly won't be dissolved, and a poll won't be held, at this time, sources also said. Bihar will vote next year anyway, so it is understandable neither party is in a rush. The immediate focus will be on the Lok Sabha election in April/May.