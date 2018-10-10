Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Appointed Solicitor General Of India

Tushar Mehta has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since 2014

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been appointed as the new Solicitor General of India. The senior lawyer will assume the office of the Solicitor General till June 30, 2020.

The post had been lying vacant since October last year when the then Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar had resigned.

Solicitor General is the second highest ranking law officer of the government after the Attorney General.

Mr Mehta has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the centre. He has appeared for the central government in many prominent cases, including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.

More details are awaited.

