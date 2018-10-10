Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Appointed Solicitor General Of India

Tushar Mehta has appeared for the central government in many prominent cases, including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.

All India | | Updated: October 10, 2018 15:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Appointed Solicitor General Of India

Tushar Mehta has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since 2014

New Delhi: 

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been appointed as the new Solicitor General of India. The senior lawyer will assume the office of the Solicitor General till June 30, 2020.

The post had been lying vacant since October last year when the then Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar had resigned.

Solicitor General is the second highest ranking law officer of the government after the Attorney General.

Mr Mehta has been serving as the Additional Solicitor General since 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the centre. He has appeared for the central government in many prominent cases, including the challenge to Section 66A of Information Technology Act.

More details are awaited.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tushar MehtaAdditional Solicitor GeneralSolicitor General

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale deal Nikki HaleyHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusKailash GahlotVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................