Adani's Vizhinjam Port Welcomes World's Largest Eco-Friendly Container Ship

Vizhinjam International Seaport today welcomed the world's largest eco-friendly container ship MSC Turkiye.

Operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Seaport is India's first mega transshipment container terminal.

The MSC Turkiye, run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is a modern engineering marvel. The vessel measures 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 m in width and 33.5 m in depth.

The ship can load 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it one of the largest container ships ever built.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, which received the new guest, is also a world-class, future-ready port.

It is the only transshipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, closest to the international shipping routes, and centrally located on the Indian coastline.

It is just 10 nautical miles (19 km) from the busy east-west shipping channel that connects Europe, the Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia, and the Far East.