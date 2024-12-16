Adani Group's Mundra Port Achieves A 'Significant Milestone' In November

Mundra Port has played a pivotal role in India's maritime infrastructure.

The Mundra Port operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, said the port reached a "significant milestone" by handling 396 vessels and executing 845 vessel movements in November this year, marking the "highest monthly record in our history."

The Adani Ports and SEZ Limited made the announcement through an X post.

In November 2024, we reached a significant milestone by handling 396 vessels and executing 845 vessel movements at our #MundraPort, marking the highest monthly record in our history!



Here's to more achievements ahead! pic.twitter.com/RAgQHV63Mk — Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (@Adaniports) December 16, 2024

Mundra Port's evolution is a testament to its role as a vital commercial gateway, handling nearly 11% of India's maritime cargo and 33% of the nation's container traffic. Since its inception, the port has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to state and national exchequers and created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment. Its development has attracted investments exceeding Rs70,000 crore, and through the Adani Foundation, community initiatives have benefited over 3.5 lakh people across 61 villages.

In a ceremony in October marking 25 years of Mundra Port, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel released a commemorative postal stamp to honour the port's contributions to India's maritime and economic growth.

The event, held on World Post Day, highlights the transformation of Mundra Port from a single jetty in 1998 into India's largest commercial port and a key global maritime hub.

Mundra Port has played a pivotal role in India's maritime infrastructure, serving both coastal and hinterland regions, while also expanding globally with operations in Sri Lanka, Israel, and Tanzania. The company's vision is to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform within the next decade.

