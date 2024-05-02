Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Q4 Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 1,525 Crore

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit went up by 119%.

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,525.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 763.30 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, thereby more than doubling it in the same quarter this year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 8,893.99 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 7,965.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the filing said.

According to Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL), the consolidated results for the quarter and the financial year ended on Mar 31, 2024, include the financial results of Sanghi, which was acquired by Adani Group firm last quarter.

Hence, the results "are not comparable with quarter and fifteen months ended March 31 2023," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the March quarter were at Rs 7,741.31 crore.

Its total revenue in the March quarter was at Rs 9,127.45 crore.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 532.29 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 502.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its standalone revenue from operations was at Rs 4,780.32 crore in fourth quarter of FY 2023-24.

Ambuja Cements' consolidated sales volume, which also includes ACC, was at 16.6 million tonne (MT).

While on standalone, Ambuja Cements's own sales volume was at 9.5 MT in the March quarter.

Shares of Ambuja Cements on Wednesday were trading at Rs 619.70 on BSE, down 1.60 per cent from the previous close.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)